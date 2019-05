2018 BBNaija housemate Nina Ivu is a year older today.

The stunning beauty jas taken to social media to share beautiful new images from her recent photoshoot to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Nina looked every inch regal in one of the photos that saw her donning a bronze thigh-high slit dress and traditional headgear.

In other images, she wowed in a sheer top and high waisted pant trouser finishing the bossy yet sexy look with a black hat and red lipstick.

See more images from her shoot below;