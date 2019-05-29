[Photos]: Regina Daniels Introduces Ex-Boyfriend To Husband

Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, invited her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Somadina, to a lunch organised by her husband, Ned Nwoko, to celebrate her initiation into the Anioma womanhood which took place over the weekend.

According to the pictures obtained by our correspondence, the beautiful actress was spotted taking her billionaire husband to the table where the rumoured ex sat. She introduced the duo to each other and Ned Nwoko was seen exchanging pleasantries with the young man who also doubles as an actor.

The traditional wedding between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko is scheduled to officially take place this weekend.

Photos below: