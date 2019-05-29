[Photos]: Solange bares her butt as she covers Numero Berlin Magazine

by Temitope Alabi

She is one stunning woman.

Mum of one and songstress Solange has covered the latest issue of Numero Berlin.

The cover which was shot by Marcus Cooper, saw the 32-year old songwriter and singer showing off her enviable body as she posed in an array of outfits.

In one of the photos, Solange donned a barely there two piece flaunting her derriere and flat abs.

This is coming on the heels of an announcement that the talented artiste and younger sister to multi-award winning singer Beyonce, will be going to South Africa for a show soon.

See more photos below;

Tags from the story
Numero Berlin, Solange

