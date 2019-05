A few days ago, it was reported that singer Adekunle Gold Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, had passed following an illness.

The singer alongside his wife Simi and some family members laid him to rest yesterday at the Ikoyi Cemetery on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko, who is the brother of the deceased, was also spotted at the funeral.

See more photos below;