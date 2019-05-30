‘Please do not end your life’ – Reno Omokri pleads with lying relationship blogger

by Temitope Alabi

A few days ago, relationship blogger Blessing Okoro was caught in a lie after she went on social media to share photos of a house she claimed as hers.

The true owner of the house Onye Ezer appeared in no time to humiliate the blogger, an humiliation that was followed with a major backlash from social media.

Reno, reacted to the news when it was first reported condemning the way Onye Eze humiliated the blogger and has again spoken on the case.

Taking to Twitter, Reno begged the blogger not to contemplate suicide over all the debacle further begging that anyone who has Blessing’s number should please give it to him.

Read his tweets below;

'Please do not end your life' - Reno Omokri pleads with lying relationship blogger
