Proprietor and students of Yahoo Yahoo school arrested in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the proprietor of a Yahoo-Yahoo training school in Lagos, identified as Frank Chinedu.

According to the commission’s acting spokesman, Tony Orilade in a statement on Tuesday, Chinedu(22) was arrested alongside eight students while giving lecture at an unnamed training centre located at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

He gave the names of the students as: Ahmed Musa, 24; Desmond Eze, 29; Preye Kingsley, 23; Benjamin Irabor, 21; Benjamin Opah, 19; Akapo Prosper, 22; Innocent Paul, 20 and Olamide Edun, 20.

The statement also revealed that the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested undercover on May 22, 2019, after the commission received intelligence reports of their alleged criminal activities.

At the points of arrest, nine laptops, 16 mobile phones, an Airtel modem, Orange Wifi and one Toyota Camry with registration number EPE406FN, the statement read.

The statement also read that the suspects will soon be charged to court.