Regina Daniels Expresses Doubt Over Having A Father

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to a claim by Mr Jude Ojeogwu who stated that he’s her biological whom her mother has sidelined from her affairs for a long time.

Recall the self-acclaimed father gave out information, denying meeting Ned Nwoko concerning the marriage of the teenage actress to the politician.

Reacting to the news, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to reveal that everyone is coming out to claim her as their daughter.

She is revealed that she is the only one that knows who her true father is. The actress wrote: