Reno Omokri Drags Buhari Over Blogger’s Arrest

by Olayemi Oladotun

Social media crusader, Reno Omokri, has lashed out the security agency that arrested Instagram blogger, Blessing Okoro, for claiming a house that is not her own.

Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, was arrested yesterday over her false claim of owning Onye Eze’s house.

Reno Omokri, reacting to the blogger’s arrest pointed out that it is illegal to arrest her for false claims as it is not covered by Nigeria’s Constitution.

Also Read: ‘Designer Cannot Replace A Father’ – Teebillz Shades Tiwa Savage

He wrote:

Lying that you own a house that you don’t own is immoral and dishonest, but it is not a CRIME. The only CRIME I see here is the arrest, handcuffing and public harassment of Blessing Okoro. Who here, including me and
@MBuhari, has not lied before? #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

Reno Omokri
Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro, buhari, Reno Omokri

You may also like

A Woman Is Incomplete Without Marriage – Actress Uchenna Uba

I Was Disgraced On My Matriculation Day – Denrele Edun

Video: Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, Fights Dirty With A Police Officer Who Threatens To Kill Her

Actress, Angela Okorie Lays Curse On Fan

Runtown releases lovely photo of his 9-month old son ‘Zamar’, calls him Yung SG

Comedian Ajebo releases pre-wedding photos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th October

Police deploys Bayelsa State Commissioner

Moyo Lawal speaks for robbery victims

Mercy Johnson hosts first Stakeholders Summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *