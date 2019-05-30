Reno Omokri Pens Open Letter To Blessing Okoro Over Suicide Threat

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has written an open letter to Okoro Blessing after she threatened suicide.

The blogger has been dragged in the media over her false claims of owning a house that belongs to someone else, which eventually led to her arrest.

After being released, the blogger took to her page to reveal that she was under threat that was she confessed and she planned to commit suicide after telling the world her story.

Also Read: ”I only have one attitude towards all my blessings” – Adesuwa Etomi

Reacting to this revelation, Reno Omokri wrote in part;

Dear Blessing Okoro Don’t contemplate suicide. SHAME is a SATANIC emotion. When God created man, we were Unclad and we were not ASHAMED. It is the fall of man that brought SHAME. Jesus died to take away your SHAME. Turn from the WORLD to the WORD #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets If anybody can help me with Blessing Okoro’s contact details, I will be most grateful. I would have included my email address, but the last time I tried to reach a distressed person by giving an email address opportunistic people just cluttered my inbox with begging emails.