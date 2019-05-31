See Reason Tonto Dikeh Called Davido An Amazing Father

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has hailed Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu for being amazing parents to their 4-year-old daughter Imade.

Tonto Dikeh reacting to Imade launching her own hair care line few days ago opined that Imade will grow up with a boss feeling.

She wrote;

This is just amazing!

David’s daughter Imade gets her own hair care line!!
#AmazingParenting #enterpreneurBossbaby (Sophie and David yall doing a fine work, baby girl is gonno grownup with A boss mindset.)
Thanks sophie, I’m so gonno do something for my Baby too..
CONGRATULATIONS IMADE

Tonto Dikeh
