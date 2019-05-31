See Reason Tonto Dikeh Called Davido An Amazing Father

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has hailed Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu for being amazing parents to their 4-year-old daughter Imade.
Tonto Dikeh reacting to Imade launching her own hair care line few days ago opined that Imade will grow up with a boss feeling.
She wrote;
This is just amazing!
David’s daughter Imade gets her own hair care line!!
#AmazingParenting #enterpreneurBossbaby (Sophie and David yall doing a fine work, baby girl is gonno grownup with A boss mindset.)
Thanks sophie, I’m so gonno do something for my Baby too..
CONGRATULATIONS IMADE