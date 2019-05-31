Shocking: Nigerian Pastor In Police Net For Allegedly Impregnating 20 Church Members

by Eyitemi

Shocking: Nigerian Pastor In Police Net For Allegedly Impregnating 20 Church Members

The Enugu state police command has arrested a pastor named, Timothy Ngwu, for allegedly impregnating 20 church members.

According to the investigation, Timothy Ngwu is the founder and General Overseer of the famous Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity with headquarter in Enugu.

The pastor’s wife was said to have reported the matter to the police after complaining bitterly about how randy her husband has become an equally said the pastor has also gotten her niece pregnant.

The pastor revealed when queried that he was led by the holy spirit to get as many women as possible pregnant.

He further shared that he never slept with any of the married women unless their husbands consented to it.

