Osinbajo Pens Classy Message For Wife, Says He Is Ready For Second Term With Her Support

by Eyitemi

My dear Dolapo with you I'm ready for another 4 years - Osinbajo

Newly inaugurated vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed his readiness to serve the country for the next four years with the support of his adorable wife, Dolapo Osinbajo.

Osinbajo who eulogizes his wife shortly after his inauguration described her as his rock before going on to thank her for the past years in a very emotional and romantic post.

What he wrote:

My dear Dolapo, Thank you for years past. Thank you especially for the last four years, You are my rock. And with you by my side, I am ready for the next four years of service.
