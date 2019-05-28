Singer Adekunle Gold loses his dad

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has reportedly lost his dad.

According to reports, his dad, Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, the Permanent Secretary of Education District 4, passed last night following an undisclosed ailment.

He was reportedly flown abroad due to the ailment and only returned to Nigeria recently.

A teacher under Mr Kosoko’s district in Lagos told LIB that his death was made known to the teachers in Education District 4 this morning.

He is survived by his wife and kids to include former YBNL act Adekunle Gold.

May his soul rest in peace.