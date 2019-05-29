‘Stop Complaining About Fake Friends’ – Annie Idibia Shades Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has finally responded to her fellow actress, Tonto Dikeh, who a few days ago, threatened to beat her and her husband up, alongside other Nollywood stars.

A few days ago, Tonto Dikeh had few revealed that she had no friends growing up and now because she always told them what others said behind them and also got the same in return.

However, Annie Idibia reacting to Tonto Dikeh’s comment told her to stop complaining about fake friends because she is old now.

Also Read: Buhari was so ashamed of himself he couldn’t give a speech at his “fraudulent” inauguration – Ex-minister says, hails OBJ and GEJ for not attending

She further told her that if she is at home, she will never hear rumors of people gossiping about her.

She wrote;