Teebillz Admits Making Mistakes, Curse Those He Worked With

Teebillz, the estranged husband of Afro-pop diva, Tiwa Savage has reacted to the new song of the just-released rapper, Naira Marley, ‘Why’.

The talent manager while reacting to the new song swore with his kids as he called out people he helped in the past.

The talent manager who admitted that he made a couple of mistakes, stated that the mistakes he made have given him a bad name in the midst of people he helped in the past.

Teebillz stated that he leaves the rest to God.

