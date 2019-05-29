The Mottos And Goals Of My Administration – Sanwo-olu

by Eyitemi

Newly Inaugurated governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has highlighted the mottos and goals of his new administration that kicks off today.

Sanwo-Olu made this known shortly after his inauguration.

He wrote:

  • My door shall remain open to all. I shall seek the advice of the learned, the wise and the ordinary Lagosian, for in the common man resides much wisdom.
  • My goal is to advance the social and economic progress of this state and its people; regardless of your faith, social class, or your origin of birth. As long as you adopt the spirit of Lagos, Lagos, in turn, shall adopt you.
  • Our ultimate goal would be to ensure that the Lagos state remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in.
