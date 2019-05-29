The Mottos And Goals Of My Administration – Sanwo-olu

Newly Inaugurated governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has highlighted the mottos and goals of his new administration that kicks off today.

Sanwo-Olu made this known shortly after his inauguration.

He wrote:

My door shall remain open to all. I shall seek the advice of the learned, the wise and the ordinary Lagosian, for in the common man resides much wisdom.

My goal is to advance the social and economic progress of this state and its people; regardless of your faith, social class, or your origin of birth. As long as you adopt the spirit of Lagos, Lagos, in turn, shall adopt you.

Our ultimate goal would be to ensure that the Lagos state remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in.