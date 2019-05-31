Timi Dakolo Reveals What Jesus Will Do In This Situation!

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has come out to respond to attacks and threats he has received following his allegations leveled against the Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The “Wish Me Well” crooner had earlier alleged that the pastor sleeps with different church workers and the victimised people are either sent away or threatened.

These allegations generated mixed reactions from Nigerians across social media.

Reacting to the uprpar generated by his allegations, Timi Dakolo, who stated that the ‘touch not my anointed’ Bible line, has been used to deceive many church goers, urged people to investigate.

He wrote;

DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN.THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO.