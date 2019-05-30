‘Timi Dakolo’s wife use to sleep with pastors and spend church money’ – Lady alleges

Elena Pipper, an IG user has taken to the platform to reveal that singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo, use to spend church money and date pastors while she was in Ilorin.

This is coming shortly after Timi had taken to social media to call out a pastor perceived to be Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA whom he claims sleeps with his church members.

Timi Dakolo also shared a screenshot which he captioned:

DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN.THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO.

Elena who read the post replied saying Timi needs to go check the DNA of his kids as it is possible they do not belong to him.

Read her posts below;