Toke Makinwa Slams RMD Over Plastic Surgery Post

by Olayemi Oladotun

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has slammed Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) over his post about women undergoing surgery.

Few days ago, the Nollywood actor had stated that a woman who is secure in her looks, will never have the urge to go under the knife for enhancement.

RMD pointed out that plastic surgery can never make one happy as most of the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities.

However, Toke Makinwa reacting to the post questioned who he is to tell grown men and women what to do with their body.

She wrote:

Toke Makinwa
