[Video]: ‘I am unable to write my exam today’ – Nigerian student cries revealing his landlord locked him in

by Temitope Alabi

[Video]: 'I am unable to write my exam today' - Nigerian student cries revealing his landlord locked him in

A Nigerian student identified as Gallas Kolawole has taken to social media to reveal that he will be missing his exams today due to his landlord locking him in.

According to the young man, his Landlord locked him after they both got into a little issue.

In his words;

‘my Landlord decided 2lock me inside d house so as not to go out because of little altercation. Am supposed to write exam this morning but it’s now mission impossible’.

Not stopping theere, Gallas added that;

‘People are scared of him because he heads the landlord association’.

See the video below;

 
Tags from the story
nigeria, student

You may also like

‘Why are we cursed with such comedians as leaders?’ – Omokri Slams Audu Ogbe

We won’t accept N30,000 as minimum wage – NLC

13,000 Nigerians evacuated from Libya

Again Gunmen Invade Southern Kaduna, kills 14

Buzzing Today: President Buhari Stop dragging title of incompetence with Jonathan

PDP LOBBIES OONI FOR OMISORE’S RELEASE

Shehu Sani claims some Nigerians are trafficked to Libya for terrorism

Time for empty rhetoric is long gone, end insecurity – Atiku’s reaction to killing of Briton in Kaduna

Chaos as Pastor Weds 17-year-old Girl without Her Family’s Consent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *