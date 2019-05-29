[Video]: ‘I am unable to write my exam today’ – Nigerian student cries revealing his landlord locked him in

A Nigerian student identified as Gallas Kolawole has taken to social media to reveal that he will be missing his exams today due to his landlord locking him in.

According to the young man, his Landlord locked him after they both got into a little issue.

In his words;

‘my Landlord decided 2lock me inside d house so as not to go out because of little altercation. Am supposed to write exam this morning but it’s now mission impossible’.

Not stopping theere, Gallas added that;

‘People are scared of him because he heads the landlord association’.

See the video below;

