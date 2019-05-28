Video: Moment Oshiohmole was asked to leave a line during Oshiomhole’s inauguration

by Valerie Oke

 

President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn into office earlier at the Eagles Square in Abuja by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Ibrahim at about 10 am on Wednesday.

While the president was yet to arrive the venue, some military chiefs and judicial officers were seen in a line –– and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole was also seen on the line.

From all indications, Oshiomhole wasn’t supposed to be on that line and it didn’t take long before he was asked to leave — which he did.

Watch videos as shared by Akin Oyebode

 
Tags from the story
buhari, Inauguaration, oshiomhole

You may also like

Photos: Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Prophetess Naomi Ogunwusi ministering in her church

Strike: ASUU NEC to hold decisive meeting on Thursday

2015 Election: APGA Inaugurates ‘Join Jonathan Journey’, Says President Deserves Second Term

Just In: Buhari returns from Dakar, chairs FEC meeting

Just In: CBN withdraws Skye bank’s operating license

Wike Denies Rumours Of His Resignation As Education Minister, Blames Mischief Makers

Lagos Shopping And Fun Festival Live In Festac.

Be Honest: Would You Let Bae Wear This Type of Outfit on a Date With You?

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th April, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *