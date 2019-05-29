Video: Moment Oshiomhole was asked to leave the line during Buhari’s inauguration

by Verity


Video: Moment Oshiohmole was asked to leave a line during Oshiomhole's inauguration
President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn into office earlier at the Eagles Square in Abuja by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Ibrahim at about 10 am on Wednesday.

While the president was yet to arrive the venue, some military chiefs and judicial officers were seen in a line –– and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole was also seen on the line.

From all indications, Oshiomhole wasn’t supposed to be on that line and it didn’t take long before he was asked to leave — which he did.

Watch video as shared by Akin Oyebode via Twitter
