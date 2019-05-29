Video: Regina Daniels Dad Talks About Marriage Between Ned Nwoko And Daughter

by Valerie Oke

Video: Regina Daniels Dad Makes Talks About Marriage Between Ned Nwoko And Daughter

Regina Daniels dad has come out to reveal that her daughter who got married to Billionaire, Ned Nwoko, would only the 18 this year October.

According to the now viral video wherein her dad spoke, the man accused Regina Daniel’s mum of pushing the teenage actress to marry the former house of Representative member because of greed.

He also claimed that Ned Nwoko and himself are actually age mates. He further revealed that he is actually 62-year old contrary to popular belief that he is 59-year-old.

Ned Nwoko reportedly married the teenage actress over the weekend according to the Anioma culture.

Watch video below:
