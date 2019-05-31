Video: ''Why You Won't Make Heaven If You Eat Titus Fish'' - Pastor

A Popular female pastor has come out to share that those who consume Titus fish would not make heaven.

The female preacher made this known while speaking with her congregation recently where she bragged that anybody who consume the seafood would most likely end up in hell.

According to the video of the sermon obtained, she claimed that the popular Titus fish comes from the sea and as such has a link with the marine spirit.

She further added that people who consume the fish(Titus) would need a special deliverance to make heaven.

Watch Video below: