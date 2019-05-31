VP Osinbajo meets Imam who saved 300 lives escaping death at the hands of bandits in Plateau

by Verity

An 83-year-old Imam of Nghar village, Gashish District in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, had stirred the gratitude of Nigerians all over the world — after he saved about 300 persons when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded about 15 communities in the Barkin Ladi LGA, killing over 200 persons on June 24, 2018.

The Imam had hid the people(mainly Christians), who were said to be fleeing from a neighbouring village in the Barkin Ladi LGA in his house and mosque.

“I hid the women in my personal house and after that, I took the men into the mosque and hid them there,” Imam Abubakar had stated.

The criminals had confronted the Imam shortly after to release those who were Christians in the mosque — But he told them that all those in the mosque were Muslims. The bandts had no choice but o leave.

In July of that year, President Muhammadu Buhari has instructed Governor Simon Lalongto bring the Imam to Abuja for “a handshake and national honour.”

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo recently met Imam Abubakar at the State House and said: “Yours is one of the most courageous acts any man can possibly do, by offering … your own life, for others especially those who are not of your tribe or faith, ” his spokesperson, Laolu Akande quoted him saying.
