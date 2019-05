The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has distanced itself from reports that its operatives arrested the immediate past Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha.

It was widely reported on Thursday that the allograft agency had arrested the former governor and his wife, Nkechi.

However, Tony Orilade, the spokesperson of the commission told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that the report “is fake”.

“The report is fake news, just disregard it,” he said.