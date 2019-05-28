We must tender an unreserved apology to the Igbo people, else nothing can go right in Nigeria – Fani Kayode

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode has said that Nigeria must tend unreserved apology to the Igbo people and the South East for the civil war.

According to the former minister, while speaking via several tweets on Tuesday morning, 3 million Igbos that died in the civil war and that one million of them were children.

Fani – Kayode described the civil war which lasted from 1967 to 1970 as the ”greatest act of black on black genocide on the African continent in history.”

He said that things will continue to go bad in the country unless the people and leadership of Nigeria truly apologise for what they did to the Igbo during the time.

What he said

Nigeria must offer an unreserved apology to the Igbo people of the SE for the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder that was unleashed on them during the civil war. 3 million Biafran were slaughtered(1 million of them children) in the space of 3 years during that conflict.

This represents the greatest act of black on black genocide on the African continent in history. It is only surpassed, in terms of casualties, by the bestial acts of King Leopold 11 of Belgium when he and his subjects slaughtered 10 million Congolese during the colonial era.

Nothing can go right in Nigeria till a genuine and heartfelt expression of regret for what we did to the Biafrans is tendered by the leadership and people of our country and some form of restitution and compensation is made. The mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide.

we are witnessing today in Nigeria and which is being inflicted on us by a callous, brutal, heartless, cold-blooded and wicked horde of strangers and homicidal maniacs that came from a foreign land 200 years ago is a spiritual consequence of what we did to the Biafrans in the war.

The only way that the carnage and bloodfest can be stopped and the vicious and endless cycle of violence can be broken is when we repent for what we did to those innocent and defenseless Biafran civilians during the civil war and apologize for it.

Until then Nigeria will continue to wallow in blood, death, sorrow, failure, shame, poverty and carnage. Why? Because we are a nation under God’s judgement.