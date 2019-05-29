What I Did When I Was Called The Cheapest Actress – Iya Rainbow

Legendary Yoruba movie actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as ”Iya Rainbow” has shared that she was at a point called the cheapest actress during the early days of her acting career.

The respected actress revealed that she cried bitterly, took the newspaper that aired the news to her children and she was consoled by them.

Iya Rainbow made this known during an interview session with popular presenter Tofarati Ige.

Her words:

I cried bitterly. Then I took the newspaper to my children at home, and they consoled me. I thank God that he blessed me with good children who always listened to me.