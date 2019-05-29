What Kind Of Leader Won't Say Thank You To His Followers After Inauguration'' - Fani Kayode Slams Buhari

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari for failing to speak to Nigerians at the end of his Inauguration today.

Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle further accused him of failing to wave at the dignitaries who were at the ceremony until he was reminded by his Aide de Camp(ADC).

His words:

No speech after “inauguration”. No thanks offered to anyone. He had to be reminded by his ADC to wave at the few dignitaries that were at the ceremony. As soon as he left the venue he jetted off to Saudi Arabia for an OIC meeting of Muslim countries. May God deliver Nigeria! The thief was so ashamed of himself that he could not even muster the courage to say “thank you” or offer a speech after being “sworn in”. Instead he put his tail between his legs and crawled back to hide in his Villa- fortress without saying a word to anyone. Shame on him!