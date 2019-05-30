What Nigerians are saying After Timi Dakolo ”Allegedly” Accused COZA Pastor Of Sexually Abusing Women

by Eyitemi

What Nigerians are saying After Timi Dakolo ''Allegedly'' Accused COZA Pastor Of Sexually Abusing Women

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has shaken a table that may not be fixed anytime soon.

The talented singer took to his IG stories to call out a Nigerian pastor who goes around sexually abusing some of his members.

Although he didn’t mention any name, but Nigerians have been quick to point out that he was referring to COZA pastor.

What Timi Dakolo shared:

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
COZA, Timi Dakolo

You may also like

“My Talent Is As Big As My Ass“ – Ghanaian Actress Moesha Boduong Says (Photos)

Genevieve Nnaji Selected As Brand Ambassador Of Range Rover SUV

Woman Arrested Over Facebook Post

Meet the first female deputy governor from the ‘core North’

“You gonna make me tear up,” – Tiwa Savage reacts to Teebillz’ birthday message to their son, Jamil

Between Mercy Johnson and a follower who said her marriage will end like that of Tonto Dikeh

Winners’ Chapel Introduces Payment Of Tithes Using Phone Dial Codes?!?

#BBNaija: Teddy A shows off his Music Studio (Photo)

OAP N6 calls Chocolate City’s DJ Lambo a ‘cross-dressing smello’ after she accused him of collecting money to play music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *