What Nigerians are saying After Timi Dakolo ''Allegedly'' Accused COZA Pastor Of Sexually Abusing Women

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has shaken a table that may not be fixed anytime soon.

The talented singer took to his IG stories to call out a Nigerian pastor who goes around sexually abusing some of his members.

Although he didn’t mention any name, but Nigerians have been quick to point out that he was referring to COZA pastor.

Timi Dakolo has “touched the anointed” at COZA. Here’s why he’s trending. 😥 pic.twitter.com/Ho0hImnlGI — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) May 30, 2019

Timi Dakolo is coming for that Coza dude? Think I’m here for this particular drama. Shuts laptop — Ayobami (@dondekojo) May 30, 2019

Timi Dakolo is one Nigerian artise that stays clear of controversies, he is a believer and also very mature with his online activities. If this same person will drag a pastor then something must really be wrong somewhere. — Emeka Uduma (@IAmMrMeks) May 30, 2019

