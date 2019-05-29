''Why I Think My Girl friend Is A Witch'' - Nigerian Man Shares

Popular Nigerian Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian man who accused his girlfriend of witchcraft.

According to the man, he went to his pastor’s place to collect anointing oil which poured on the girl and she ran to the toilet to wash it off.

The man further shared that the girlfriend’s skin became very red as a result of the anointing oil which poured on her and this has gotten him thinking that the lady might have something to do with witchcraft. What is your opinion??? Do you think he is right???

Post below: