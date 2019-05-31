”Why Regina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, Place In Hell Will Be The Hottest” – Shan George

''Why Regina Daniels Husband, Ned Nwoko, Place In Hell Will Be The Hottest'' - Shan George

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has fired heavy shots at Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko, for getting romantically involved with the teenage actress.

According to Shan who spoke in a now-deleted Instagram post, she said the billionaire politician has not built a single hospital or free primary/secondary school in his village but keeps sleeping with greedy actresses and buys them cars,

Her post:

“Senator Ned Nwoko is an ugly sad little prick, with all his so-called billions, aside sleeping wit some greedy actresses and buying them cars, or marrying little children all over the place, who him epp? Is there a free well-equipped children’s hospital in his own village built by him? Or a free primary/secondary school for all children of his village?
“Or free care home for d aged widows in his village? I mean only in his village, at least he can afford it. I’ve never seen an adult so disgusting and shameless. Wicked enough to put a lil child-like Regina in a traditional cult of ‘don’t ever cheat on me’.
“His place in hell will sure be d hottest. (Well, this is just my opinion) Shan George.”
