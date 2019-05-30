Your pastor is sexually abusing women everywhere’ – Timi Dakolo calls out a popular Nigerian pastor

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has broken a table that may not be fixed anytime soon.

The talented singer took to his IG stories to out a Nigerian pastor who goes around sexually abusing some of his members.

Doing all he can to not mention who the pastor is, Dakolo, however, stated that ‘the church is supposed to fix broken people and not crush people who show up needing God’.

Timi also revealed that some of the pastor’s victims were threatened, some paid off and some they suppressed by isolating them from the church.

See the screenshots from Timi’s IG stories below;