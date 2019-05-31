You’re insane if you say “Allah Akbar” and kill someone – Buhari

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday played host to the 83-year-old Imam, who saved the lives of many Christians during the 2018 killing in Plateau state.

The vice president while addressing the Imam of Damafulul Mangai, the village head, community leaders, and diplomats from the US, UK and the European Union, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has said that anyone who says “Allah Akbar” and kills someone is insane.

The VP also hailed the heroic act of the Imam.

“I commend you for your wonderful act, Imam Abubakar. Yours is one of the most courageous acts any man can possibly do, by offering your own life, for others especially those who are not of your tribe or faith,” Laolu Akande had quoted Osinbajo as saying.

“This is one of the most compelling stories I have heard. The love an individual can show for others not from their own tribe or religion. Most people in this country do not see the differences in tribe or religion, but it is easy to stoke religious tensions and divisions.

“Like President Muhammadu Buhari said, anyone who says ‘Allah Akbar’, and then goes to kill someone either does not know his faith or is insane. It is the same in the Christian faith.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ says we must first love, even our enemies and those that despitefully use us. And anyone who preaches something different is certainly not speaking from the Bible or the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“It is far easier for people to create religious tensions between Christians or Muslims through their acts or words,” h stated further.

“And in a community where people have lived together in harmony and peace for so long, it shows how much a little of such tension created, in a matter of hours, can destroy harmony and peace built over the years.

“When people have been wronged, it is always easier for people to accept that revenge or vengeance is the right approach. But as you know, vengeance breeds bitterness and hatred, and doesn’t solve the problems created, but causes more deaths and harm.”