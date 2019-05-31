Zahra Buhari Recounts How Things Have Changed Since 2015

Zahra Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari took to her Instagram page to recount changes in her life since her father became President of Nigeria.

Sharing photos from the 2015 inauguration ceremony of her father and that of 2019, Zahra Buhari stated that there is no favour from the Lord she can deny.

The medical microbiologist pointed out that she was single and an undergraduate when her father became president in 2015, but now she is a mother and an entrepreneur, with her business.

She wrote;