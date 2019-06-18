+18: 15 Things You Should NEVER Do During Sex.

by Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the 15 things he thinks should not be done during sexual Intercourse. He made this known via his Instagram page today, June 2nd.

What he listed below:
  • 1⃣ Never Fart During Sex.
  • 2⃣ Never Put It In The Wrong Hole.
  • 3⃣ Never Stick Food In Your Vagina.
  • 4⃣ Never Cry 😭 Hysterically During Sex.
  • 5⃣ Never Pressure Your Partner To Finish.
  • 6⃣ Never Answer A Phone Call During Sex.
  • 7⃣ Never Act Like A Gorilla 🦍 During Sex.
  • 8⃣ Never Go Harder Than You Can Handle.
  • 9⃣ Never Insult Anyone’s Genitals During Sex.
  • 🔟 Never Ask Too Many Questions During Sex.
  • 1⃣1⃣ Never Pull Your Phone Out And Start Recording.
  • 1⃣2⃣ Never Mix Oil-Based Lubes With Latex Condoms.
  • 1⃣3⃣ Never Talk About Your Past Hookups And Relationship With Previous Partners During Sex.
  • 1⃣4⃣ Never Go In Dry. Make Sure She Is Wet Before Sliding Your D*ck Inside Her Vagina.
  • 1⃣5⃣ Never Underestimate The Risk Of Contracting STDs (Always Play Safe And Use Condom).
