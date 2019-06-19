19 burnt to death in Akure road crash



About 19 people on Saturday were burnt to death following a road accident on the Akure/Owo highway, that left onlookers weeping uncontrollably.

The deceased were said to have been travelling to Northern Nigeria through Ondo State when the unfortunate incident that claimed their lives occurred.

The accident reportedly occurred at the Oba-Ile axis of the road in Akure North Local Government Area of the state — When the bus ran head-on into a truck, and the vehicles burst into flames.

An eyewitness reports that the accident involved an 18-passenger bus with number plate; YLA 25 XU and a truck with the registration number; GG 873 XM

“The truck was coming from Owo end of the road. The driver lost control when he was trying to avoid a pothole. He swerved off to the other lane and collided with the bus, which was coming from Lagos, heading towards the northern part of the country.

“Immediately the two vehicles collided, they caught fire and burnt all the occupants of the bus. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, a Superintendent of Police (SP) confirmed the incident sayinf that the bodies of the accident victims that had been deposited at mortuary of the state Specialist Hospital, Akure.

“It was a case of a head-on collision when the truck wanted to avoid a pothole on the road. The driver and the motor boy of the truck survived the accident but we are yet to know their whereabouts”.