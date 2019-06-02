2 Killed as Eiye and Aiye Confraternities Clash In Ikorodu

by Olabanji

Tension in Ikorodu as Eiye and Aiye Confraternities Clash. It was reported that two cult members were killed in the Clash.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) no fewer than 21 suspect cult members were arrested in connection to the violence.

It was also reported that one the gang leader, Yusuf Omidele aka ‘General’ was arrested as he has been on police wanted list.

It was also gathered that four locally made pistol guns, eight machetes and three dagger were recovered from the suspect.

Suspects are in custody as the Nigerian Police have been deployed in strategic points the DSP Bala Elkana confirmed.
