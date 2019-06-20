''20 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do On A First Date'' - BBNaija Nina

Former BBNaija housemate, Nina, has taken to her Instagram to share with her fans the 20 Dangerous Things they Shouldn’t Do On A First Date.

As stated by her below:

1⃣ Do Not Talk About Your Past Relationships. Always Keep Your Mouth Shut 🤐

2⃣ Do Not Talk Unnecessarily. Watch Your Tongue

3⃣ Don’t Dress Like a Lunatic. Dress Smart

4⃣ Don’t Go With Friends. Please Leave Your Hungry Besties At Home

5⃣ Don’t Push for Intimacy

6⃣ Don’t Be Argumentative

7⃣ Don’t Share Your Whole Life Story

8⃣ Don’t Be Rude to the Waiters/Servers

9⃣ Don’t Lie About Yourself, Saying You Own A Bentley When You Don’t Even Own A Bicycle…

🔟 Don’t Get Drunk

1⃣1⃣ Don’t Be African. Bring Up The Idea Of Splitting The Bill (Specifically For The Ladies)

1⃣2⃣ Don’t Point Out Your Dates Flaws

1⃣3⃣ Don’t Just Keep The Conversation Centered On You

1⃣4⃣ Don’t Bring Up Marriage Talks

1⃣5⃣ Don’t Let Out Your Secrets

1⃣6⃣ Don’t Eat like You Do Not Have Food at Home.

1⃣7⃣ Don’t Boast About What You Have Or What You Do

1⃣8⃣ Don’t Make Too Many Jokes

1⃣9⃣ Don’t Talk About Your Ex

2⃣0⃣ Don’t Take More Than 1 Phone Call