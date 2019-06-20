’20 things you should not do on a first date’ – Nina

According to the actress, there are 20 things one should never do on a first date.

In her words;

1. Do Not Talk About Your Past Relationships. Always Keep Your Mouth Shut

2. Do Not Talk Unnecessarily. Watch Your Tongue

3. Don’t Dress Like a Lunatic. Dress Smart

4. Don’t Go With Friends. Please Leave Your Hungry Besties At Home

5. Don’t Push for Intimacy

6. Don’t Be Argumentative

7. Don’t Share Your Whole Life Story

8. Don’t Be Rude to the Waiters/Servers

9. Don’t Lie About Yourself, Saying You Own A Bentley When You Don’t Even Own A Bicycle…

10. Don’t Get Drunk

11. Don’t Be African. Bring Up The Idea Of Splitting The Bill (Specifically For The Ladies)

12. Don’t Point Out Your Dates Flaws

13. Don’t Just Keep The Conversation Centered On You

14. Don’t Bring Up Marriage Talks

15. Don’t Let Out Your Secrets

16. Don’t Eat like You Do Not Have Food at Home.

17. Don’t Boast About What You Have Or What You Do

18. Don’t Make Too Many Jokes

19. Don’t Talk About Your Ex

20. Don’t Take More Than 1 Phone Call