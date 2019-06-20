’20 things you should not do on a first date’ – Nina

by Temitope Alabi

Nina Ivy

2018 BBNaija housemate Nina has taken to social media to share her knowledge about first dates.

According to the actress, there are 20 things one should never do on a first date.

In her words;

1. Do Not Talk About Your Past Relationships. Always Keep Your Mouth Shut

2. Do Not Talk Unnecessarily. Watch Your Tongue

3. Don’t Dress Like a Lunatic. Dress Smart

4. Don’t Go With Friends. Please Leave Your Hungry Besties At Home

5. Don’t Push for Intimacy

6. Don’t Be Argumentative

7. Don’t Share Your Whole Life Story

8. Don’t Be Rude to the Waiters/Servers

9. Don’t Lie About Yourself, Saying You Own A Bentley When You Don’t Even Own A Bicycle…

10. Don’t Get Drunk

11. Don’t Be African. Bring Up The Idea Of Splitting The Bill (Specifically For The Ladies)

12. Don’t Point Out Your Dates Flaws

13. Don’t Just Keep The Conversation Centered On You

14. Don’t Bring Up Marriage Talks

15. Don’t Let Out Your Secrets

16. Don’t Eat like You Do Not Have Food at Home.

17. Don’t Boast About What You Have Or What You Do

18. Don’t Make Too Many Jokes

19. Don’t Talk About Your Ex

20. Don’t Take More Than 1 Phone Call
Tags from the story
Nina

You may also like

‘The command is awaiting the result of the autopsy’- Zonal PPRO, Dolapo Badmus Reacts To DJ Olu’s death

Wizkid Chills With First Son Boluwatife As He Snubs His Other Kids (Photo)

‘If I must brush before kissing you in the morning, we are not meant for each other’ – Chidinma

Miss Nollywood Beauty Pageant Dethrones One Of Its Queens

Explosive: Tupac Shakur’s Killer Finally Revealed By The Police

Why I Never Wanted Children- Billionaire, Oprah Winfrey

Davido’s Label HKN Signs Password?!?

She Got Her MOJO Back: Mercy Johnson Finally Sheds Baby Weight

Oritse Femi Starts His Own Music Label — MSN GANG + BTS Photos of Body & Soul / Redi Dance Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *