2019/2020 Premier League Season: See Arsenal, Chelsea, And Manchester First 5 Matches

by Eyitemi

The 2019/2020 premier league season is set to commence in August and according to the now released opening day fixture, Arsenal is expected to slug it out away at Newcastle.

Chelsea would also commence the new season by traveling to Manchester United before hosting Leicester.

Chelsea:

11/08 | Manchester United (A) 17/08 | Leicester (H) 24/08 | Norwich City (A) 31/08 | Sheffield United (H) 14/09 | Wolves (A)

Manchester United:

Aug 11: Chelsea (h)  Aug 17: Wolves (a)  Aug 24: Crystal Palace (h)  Aug 31: Southampton (a)  Sept 14: Leicester (h)  Sept 21: West Ham (a)

 
