2019 BET Awards: See full list of winners

See below for a full list of winners.
Video of the year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apeshit”
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.
Best male R&B/pop artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B *WINNER
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle *WINNER
Travis Scott
Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija
Best group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos *WINNER
The Carters
Best collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode” *WINNER
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”
Album of the year
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Viewers’ choice award
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King *WINNER
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan *WINNER
Omari Hardwick
Best movie
“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER
“Creed 2″
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”
Young stars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams *WINNER
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry *WINNER
Tiger Woods
BET HER award
Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place” *WINNER
Janelle Monae, “PYNK”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans *WINNER
Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best new international act
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) *WINNER
Teni (Nigeria)