2019 BET Awards: See full list of winners

by Temitope Alabi

The 2019 BET Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California last night.

See below for a full list of winners.

Video of the year

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America” *WINNER
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apeshit”

Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.

Best male R&B/pop artist

Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist

Cardi B *WINNER
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist

21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle *WINNER
Travis Scott

Best new artist

Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija

Best group

Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos *WINNER
The Carters

Best collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode” *WINNER
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”

Album of the year

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Viewers’ choice award

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best actress

Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King *WINNER
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis

Best actor

Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan *WINNER
Omari Hardwick

Best movie

“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER
“Creed 2″
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”

Young stars award

Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown

Sportswoman of the year

Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams *WINNER
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year

Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry *WINNER
Tiger Woods

BET HER award

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place” *WINNER
Janelle Monae, “PYNK”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”

Video director of the year

Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans *WINNER

Best international act

AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best new international act

Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) *WINNER
Teni (Nigeria)
Tags from the story
bet awards

You may also like

Wale Speaks On Rick Ross Shooting…Says It’s No Stunt

Actress Eniola Badmus Releases New Photos To Celebrates 40th Birthday

Shatta Wale breaks silence on his boss being HIV positive and sleeping with actress Moesha Baduong

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: K-BRULE SAYS KHLOE WAS ACTING OUT OF INSECURITY

This Is The Unforgettable Thing Ruggedman Did For Ice Prince

MUST SEE: See The 5 Things You Should Know About Mavin Records As It Turns 5

Buzzing Today: Rick Ross, Hanging to a Thin Thread of Life?

Photos: French Ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis suffers ‘worst nightmare’ after serious nip slip at Winter Olympics (18+)

Nigeria can be like Dubai – Emma oh my God

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *