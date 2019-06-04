£211,000,000 Abacha loot seized from bank account in Channel Islands

by Temitope Alabi

A new report has confirmed that Channels Island government has seized £211,000,000 found in a Jersey bank account that allegedly belonged to General Sani Abacha.

MetroNews reports that the money was laundered through the US into the Channel Islands in Europe by the former dictator. The report revealed that the money was placed in the accounts held in Jersey by Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Islands company.

Until the US and Nigeria come to an agreement as to how the money is to be distributed, it will remain with the government.

 
