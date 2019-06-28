’28 years ago I Was hawking Garri, Banana, and groundnuts in the street of Okumagba avenue” – Comedian, I Go Die Recounts Struggling Experience

Popular Nigerian comedian, Francis Aguda, popularly known as ”I Go Die”, has taken to his Instagram page to recount about his struggling experience while still coming up.
The comic actor shared that he once hawked garri, Banana, and Groundnut in Okumagba avenue.
What he shared:
This time 28 years ago this guy sitting here was in the street of Okumagba avenue hawking Garri, Banana and Groundnut. I hawk anything when dem dey eat that was how I survived to buy my books in school. Your story is not different… only God who will change your story and bless you, more than you ask so that people who never believe in you will question your success. But those who believed in the beauty of their dream will have hope… Don’t give up
