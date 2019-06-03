3 dead as Bomb goes off in Imo community

by Temitope Alabi

3 persons have been confirmed dead after a bomb described as Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) at a scrap dump in Eziorsu Community, Oguta Council of Imo State, went off yesterday.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, the incident happened around 2pm and the victims’ names have been given as Elvis Ukado, Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adiemea.

“Three people killed in a scrap dump today, caused by Unexploded Ordinance,” he simply stated in a message.

Ikeokwu went on to warn the public and advised that they report should they suspect metal UXOs, “for possible examination, evacuation and destruction.”

 
