3 Reasons Nigeria Economy Can Never Grow – Dangote

Nigerian business mogul and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has fumed about the economy of Nigeria while addressing a consultative roundtable discussion tagged ”Going for Growth” in Lagos yesterday, June 8th.

According to the chairman of Dangote Group, he noted that Nigeria is not doing enough in terms of power provision for the small scale business owner.

His highlights below:

“How do you have economic growth without power? So, no power, no growth because without power there can’t be growth.

“Government need to encourage non-oil sector growth rather than depending on proceeds from crude oil to pay salaries.

“Government need to encourage non-oil sector growth rather than depending on proceeds from crude oil to pay salaries.