3 Ways We Would Lift 100 million Nigerians Out Of Poverty In 10 Years – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared that his administration has what it takes to lift at least 100m Nigerians out of poverty in the next 100 years.

According to Buhari who made this known during his second term inauguration today, June 12th, he said his second term would be more prosperous and he would leverage on his achievement during his first term.

He then went on to highlight how he would eradicate poverty among at least 100m Nigeria as stated below:

his administration would ensure rapid and positive growth in the economy to move Nigeria away from poverty.

“This administration has laid a foundation of taking bold steps in transforming our country and delivering our people from shackles of poverty.

all small scale enterprises in towns and cities would share facilities currently available so that we can continue to encourage and support domestic production of basic goods to improve our lives,