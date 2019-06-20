300L UNIBEN student who committed suicide was raped

by Valerie Oke

300L UNIBEN student who committed suicide was raped

According to a latest report, Christabel Omore Buoro Owoicho, the 300-level student of the University of Bénin who was found dead in her room was raped before committing suicide.

The update was given by her friend, Folakemi and uncle, Ben Bamiyi who revealed that the deceased was an introvert and a virgin before the rape incident.

The deceased in earlier reports was said to have killed herself because her boyfriend broke up with her.

Christabel was said to have locked up herself in her room before she committed suicide after her roommate left the hostel. She was said to have increased the volume of her music and left a note which was said to be incoherent.

 
