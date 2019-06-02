Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua: Abike Dabiri Lauds Anthony Joshua For Requesting For A Rematch

The chairman of Nigerian in Diaspora, Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa , has lauded British fighter, Anthony Joshua, for asking for a rematch following his defeat to Mexico-American, Andy Ruiz, yesterday night.

According to Abike who spoke via her Twitter handle today, 2nd June she said the Nigerian- British fighter would make it again and reclaim his championship belt.

The rematch between the two heavyweight fighters is expected to be announced soon with November viewed by some quarters as the likely date.

Dignified in defeat @ anthonyfjoshua has asked for a rematch. He will make it, again and again.

