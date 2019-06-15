Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi, Reacts To Ruggedman Being Beaten By Nairamarley’s Fans

by Valerie Oke

Nigerian musician Naira Marley who was docked at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi for crimes bordering on internet fraud has been allegedly released according to a latest video.

Nairabet owner, Oloye Akin Alabi, has reacted to the now-viral news that indigenous rapper, Ruggedman, was beaten by fans loyal to embattled singer, Nairamarley while eating out at a popular restaurant in London.

Akin Alabi who made his view known via his official Twitter handle today, 15th June, shared that he does not understand the motive behind the move.

The newly elected legislator for Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency area of Oyo state queried how one would explain such action.

What he wrote below:

Ruggedman beaten because of his criticism of internet fraud.

How do you begin to explain this?

What he tweeted:

 
